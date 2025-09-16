After several months of anticipation, the Champions League is back. Europe’s finest clubs and players come together to make their mark. Here is the XI of the most expensive players competing in the competition.

Three months later, Paris Saint-Germain will defend their crown against 35 other teams. The Parisian side aim to retain their title. The standard of football is expected to be extremely high, with players seeking to play leading roles. This combined XI is valued at around £1.16bn (€1.35bn) on Transfermarkt, based on the 11 most expensive players in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Notably, there is a clear domination by Barcelona and Real Madrid, who account for six players between them. Conversely, the Premier League is poorly represented, with only two players from Arsenal. No Bundesliga player is present, while France contributes two players, slightly behind Spain’s three.

Member of the Premier League Team of the Year in 2024, David Raya is valued at £34.5m. The Arsenal goalkeeper will aim to help the Gunners lift their first Champions League trophy.

After an outstanding season with PSG, the Moroccan right-back is in the form of his life and among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or. At 26 years old, his market value is £69m, making him the most expensive right-back in the competition.

Inter Milan aim to finally win the Champions League after two finals defeats in three years. Their defensive solidity, led by Alessandro Bastoni valued at £69m, will be crucial.

Since returning to Arsenal, William Saliba has established himself as one of the world’s top defenders. Courted by Real Madrid, the Frenchman seeks his first major title. His value is also £69m.

After a historic season with PSG, Nuno Mendes is widely regarded as the best left-back in the world. His market value is £60.5m.

Now fully fit after multiple injuries, the Spanish playmaker is the conductor at Barcelona. His market value has climbed to £121m.

Real Madrid’s versatile midfielder is valued at £112m. Capable of playing as a winger or full-back, he remains a central midfielder by trade.

Attacking midfielder: Jude Bellingham

Third in the 2024 Ballon d’Or, Jude Bellingham is gradually returning from injury. Expected to be a key figure this Champions League season, he is valued at £155m.

One of the world’s most talented young players, Lamine Yamal boasts the highest value in the competition at £173m.

Left winger: Vinicius Junior

Twice a goalscorer in the Champions League final and two-time winner of the trophy, Vinicius Junior is valued at £146m. He will be expected to deliver after a less impactful previous season.

Striker: Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe starts the season in excellent form. The French forward, still chasing the last major trophy missing from his collection, is valued at £155m and remains one of the most expensive players in the competition.