World Cup final: Lionel Messi finally breaks silence on Argentina's defeat against Spain

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Jul 2026 23:50

Lionel Messi has taken to social media to reflect on Argentina's painful World Cup final defeat at the hands of European champions Spain.

The Albiceleste were bidding to retain their global title at MetLife Stadium but ultimately fell to a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat following a 106th-minute winner from Ferran Torres.

Lionel Scaloni's side struggled to generate fluid offensive play throughout a tense encounter in New Jersey, failing to register a single shot on target in 120 minutes.

Enzo Fernandez was also shown a late red card during stoppage time of normal time, leaving the defending champions at a severe numerical disadvantage throughout extra time.

The dramatic aftermath saw several Argentine players react emotionally on the pitch, while an official FIFA investigation is now under way regarding post-match conduct.

Messi breaks silence following World Cup final heartbreak

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Icon Sport

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Messi expressed his deep sorrow after receiving a silver runners-up medal from United States President Donald Trump.

"The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal," wrote the 2022 world champion on Instagram.

"But I also hold onto all the good things... The matches we turned around by giving it our all—moments that will remain in our memories forever—and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again.

"It is hard to fully appreciate our achievement right now, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also extended his sincere congratulations to Luis de la Fuente's side, who became the first European nation to hold both men's and women's World Cup titles simultaneously.

"I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship," Messi concluded.

During a heated second half, Messi had unsuccessfully attempted to persuade the match referee to dismiss Spanish defender Marc Cucurella for an off-the-ball altercation.

Despite missing out on a second consecutive World Cup trophy, the legendary forward finished second in the Golden Boot standings behind France international Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina face criticism following controversial post-match actions

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The Argentina squad faced widespread backlash following the final whistle after turning their backs on Spain during the official trophy presentation at MetLife Stadium.

Scaloni's entire team walked away to acknowledge their travelling supporters at the opposite end of the stadium while Rodri and his teammates lifted the trophy amidst exploding gold confetti.

Key midfielder Leandro Paredes was among several players who lost their composure in the frantic closing moments, sparking chaotic scenes on the touchline.

The defeat ends an extraordinary international era for the veteran captain, who was seen weeping on the pitch before walking down the tunnel without speaking to members of the media.

Argentina must now regroup and focus on their upcoming international commitments as questions surrounding Scaloni's long-term managerial future begin to intensify.