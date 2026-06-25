Lionel Messi continues to shine at 2026 World Cup as Argentina chase more glory

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Jun 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 16:13

Ahead of Argentina's clash with Jordan at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Senior Reporter discusses a certain Lionel Messi.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: 'Very few superlatives left to describe Messi'

Jordan vs. Argentina World Cup 2026 Match Preview

There are very few superlatives left to describe Messi at this point. He is now the all-time record goalscorer at the World Cup with 18 goals, eclipsing Miroslav Klose's 16 for Germany.

That is five goals in two games at this tournament, one ahead of both Haaland and Mbappe on four each.

The opening goal against Austria came from a well-worked move in which Facundo Medina picked up the ball on the left, cut it back, and a smart dummy from Thiago Almada allowed Messi to place a trademark left-footed finish into the bottom corner.

Right at the end of the second half, Messi somehow squeezed in a second goal from a tight angle with several Austrian players back on the line. As he has done in seven of Argentina's last nine World Cup games, he made the difference once again.

He now joins France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho as the only three players to score in six consecutive World Cup games, including four matches at the Qatar tournament.

Those latest heroics also took place on the fortieth anniversary of Maradona's wonder goal against England. Argentina are through as group winners, and Lionel Scaloni is likely to weigh up making a number of changes.

Messi himself may want to start to add to his World Cup scoring record and make it that little bit harder for Mbappe to challenge him.

On the other hand, this represents a good opportunity to rest Messi and other key players to keep them fresh for the knockout rounds.

At 39, the question of whether he can continue playing 90 minutes regularly in an expanded tournament, in the heat, is legitimate.

The rest periods between group games are not significant either. Messi will probably still start, though he may not play the full game depending on how things develop. Those who have bought tickets for this game will be desperate to see him play.