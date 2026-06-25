2026 World Cup: Are Argentina favourites for this summer's trophy?

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jun 2026 16:21 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 16:22

Ahead of Argentina's clash with Jordan at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses whether the South American nation deserve to be branded as favourites.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: 'Hard to identify the true standout favourite'

Jordan vs. Argentina World Cup 2026 Match Preview

It is a really difficult call, as none of the real standout favourites have yet played one of the other major heavyweights.

The only possible exception so far is France versus Senegal. Until those clashes happen, it will be hard to identify the true standout favourite.

France are still the team most would point to first. Argentina's qualifying record flew somewhat under the radar: they topped their group ten points clear of their closest rivals, but the campaign was not without blemishes, including a defeat to Paraguay and a draw against Venezuela.

CONMEBOL qualifying is a much longer and more arduous process than UEFA, with every team playing every other team. What Argentina have done at this World Cup, admittedly against expected group opponents, has been impressive.

Only one shot on target has been conceded across the two games, a speculative Marcel Sabitzer set piece in the Austria match. It is now five wins in a row without conceding.

They have retained 17 of the same players from Qatar and have that blend of experienced veterans alongside young midfielders and strikers who can inject life into a game from the bench.

In the knockout rounds, with extra time also a factor, that depth could make a significant difference. France have a similar profile of dangerous young attackers on the bench. Argentina may have climbed above Spain, though.