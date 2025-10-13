Sports Mole looks at how Argentina could line up in Tuesday's friendly against Puerto Rico at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium.

A question mark surrounds Lionel Messi's availability for Argentina's friendly against Puerto Rico at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium on Tuesday.

Messi watched Friday's 1-0 win over Venezuela from the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, despite being named in Lionel Scaloni's squad for the current international window.

The 38-year-old was then released to score a match-winning brace in Inter Miami's dominant 4-0 home win over Atlanta United on Saturday.

It is now unclear whether Messi will return to the Argentina squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly, or whether he is rested ahead of the final weekend of the MLS season and the subsequent playoffs.

Even if Messi is named in the squad, it is difficult to see a scenario where he is risked from the start, especially after Scaloni suggested that he will make full use of his options for Argentina's first-ever meeting with Puerto Rico.

With that said, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez could retain his place between the posts, although Walter Benitez and Geronimo Rulli may be hoping to get the chance to impress.

Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi and Leonardo Balerdi could all come into the backline, while Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister are in contention to feature in midfield after appearing as substitutes on Friday.

The pair could be joined in the middle of the park by Anibal Moreno, who is hoping to make his international debut before returning to Palmeiras.

Moreno's club teammate, Jose Lopez, could also make his international bow if Scaloni opts to rest Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez.

If Scaloni opts for a front three, Lopez could be supported in the attacking third by the Atletico Madrid duo of Giuliano Simeone and Nico Gonzalez.

There will be no Enzo Fernandez in the matchday squad after he left the Argentina setup following the win over Venezuela due to a knee problem.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Balerdi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Moreno, Mac Allister; Simeone, Gonzalez; Lopez



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info