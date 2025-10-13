Sports Mole previews Monday's International Friendlies clash between Puerto Rico and Argentina, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After beating Venezuela in Miami on Friday, Argentina will be targeting another win in the USA when they take on Puerto Rico in Tuesday's friendly clash.

The game has been pushed back a day from its original date, and it has also been moved from Soldier Field in Chicago to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Match preview

Puerto Rico have not been in action since their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign finished with a 2-1 victory over Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in June.

That represented Puerto Rico's second victory in the second stage of qualifying, but it was not enough to secure a top-two spot in Group F.

A measly return of one point from their other two qualifiers ensured they finished behind Suriname and El Salvador, ending their hopes of making their first appearance at a World Cup.

After missing out on a place in the third round of qualifying, Puerto Rico will return to action four months later for their first-ever meeting with reigning world champions Argentina.

Sitting in 155th place in the FIFA World Rankings, Charlie Trout's side know they will have their work cut out to trouble a team that is currently ranked as the third-best on the planet.

In contrast to their opponents, Argentina, unsurprisingly, successfully negotiated the CONMEBOL qualifying process to ensure they will defend the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico next summer.

In fact, Lionel Scaloni's charges finished top of the standings and nine points clear of the rest of the pack after winning 12, drawing two and losing four of their 18 qualifiers.

One of those four defeats took place in their final World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, bringing an end to their seven-game unbeaten run (W6, D1).

However, they returned to winning ways in Friday's friendly against Venezuela - a nation they comfortably beat 3-0 in September's qualifying encounter.

The scoreline was not as big on this occasion, as Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso scored the decisive goal in a narrow 1-0 victory at Hard Rock Stadium, where Lionel Messi watched on from the stands before he was released from the squad to star in Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

La Albiceleste have now won seven of their previous 10 internationals (D1, L2), and after recording two clean sheets in their last three outings, they will be eyeing another shutout in what is likely to be a one-sided affair on Tuesday.

Puerto Rico form (all competitions):

L D L D L W

Argentina form (all competitions):

W W D W L W

Team News

Sebastian Cutler is likely to get the nod over Joel Serrano for the Puerto Rico goalkeeper position, with the 22-year-old bracing himself for a busy evening against the world champions.

The Villanova University shot-stopper could be shielded by a back four of Darren Rios, Nicolas Cardona, Giovanni Calderon and Sidney Paris.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Estrela da Amadora forward Leandro Antonetti could be given the lonely task of leading the line in Fort Lauderdale.

Meanwhile, Argentina announced prior to the win over Venezuela that Franco Mastantuono had withdrawn from the squad with a thigh issue.

Enzo Fernandez was involved in Friday's narrow victory, but the Chelsea midfielder has since left the Argentina camp due to a knee problem.

Scaloni could make full use of his squad by making wholesale changes for Tuesday's fixture, with Nicolas Otamendi, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Gonzalez and Giuliano Simeone among those in contention to start at Chase Stadium.

It also remains to be seen whether Messi will return to the national team after netting a brace for Inter Miami on Saturday, or whether he is allowed to miss the international friendly and rest ahead of the final game of the MLS regular season.

Puerto Rico possible starting lineup:

Cutler; Hernandez, Cardona, Calderon, Paris; Echeverria, O'Neill, Diaz, Ydrach, W. Rivera; Antonetti

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Balerdi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Moreno, Mac Allister; Simeone, Gonzalez; Lopez

We say: Puerto Rico 0-4 Argentina

There is a possibility that Scaloni will name an experimental lineup for Tuesday's friendly, but while there could be wholesale changes, Argentina will still boast an immense wealth of talent compared to their opponents, and with that in mind, we expect them to run out comfortable winners at Chase Stadium.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



