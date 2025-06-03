Ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier between Argentina and Chile, Sports Mole looks back at Lionel Messi's career record against La Roja.

Lionel Messi is set to win his 192nd cap for Argentina when they face Chile in World Cup qualifying in Santiago on Thursday night.

The Argentina captain has a patchy past against La Roja, as they were the nation responsible for inflicting possibly his worst moment in a blue and white shirt.

Despite a largely dominant record over Chile across their history, Argentina have not enjoyed quite the same success in Messi's era, with many intriguing matchups going either way, and the Albiceleste number 10 has been at the centre of much of the drama.

Here, ahead of Thursday night's encounter, Sports Mole looks back at Messi's career record against Chile.



Lionel Messi's record vs. Chile

Played: 12

Won: 7

Drawn: 2

Lost: 3

Goals: 5

Assists: 2

The most notable of Messi's previous appearances against Chile are, of course, the two losing Copa America finals he suffered in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016.

Messi had little influence in a scrappy final in 2015, which eventually saw Argentina lose 4-1 on penalties, but he was one of the unfortunate players to miss when the final a year later also went the distance, as Chile won once again, and Messi announced his international retirement following the defeat.

That announcement was soon reversed, and Messi was back in the fold with Argentina, but more frustration followed against Chile at the 2019 Copa, when they had already fallen by the wayside, losing in the semi-finals, setting up a third-place playoff with La Roja.

Messi set up the opening goal in their eventual 2-1 win, but he did not see past half time, because a clash with Gary Medel in the first half saw both sent off, in what is one of just three career red cards for him.

The two nations went head-to-head again at the 2021 Copa America, which Argentina went on to win, but it began with a 1-1 draw against Chile, in which Messi did give the Albiceleste the lead, before Eduardo Vargas pegged them back in the second half.

Messi has had greater success in qualifying against Chile, scoring four times in seven appearances, including in both fixtures during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, while he also assisted Gabriel Mercado's winning goal away in Santiago during 2018 World Cup qualifying.

When facing Chile at home in qualifying, Messi has had a big impact of late, scoring the solitary goal in a 1-0 win in 2017, as well as the opener in a 1-1 draw in 2021, in qualifying for the Qatar finals, which ended in glory for Argentina.

