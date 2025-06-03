Chile vs. Argentina: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Friday's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Chile and Argentina, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Chile and Argentina will look horns once again in World Cup qualifying on Thursday, as the two nations edge closer to their 100th meeting.

This upcoming fixture in Santiago will be the 98th between the two, and the hosts enter it at their lowest state in many years, with Argentina heavy favourites to win, despite Chile's home advantage.

That would follow suit to how many of the past head-to-heads have gone, with the Albiceleste enjoying an utterly dominant record in this fixture.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.



Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 97

Chile wins: 8

Draws: 25

Argentina wins: 64

The majority of the meetings between Argentina and Chile have come in World Cup qualifying, in the early stages of the Copa America, or in a number of friendly competitions played across the 20th century.

Astonishingly, Chile did not win any of the first 36 meetings between the nations, and what is more remarkable is that they had to wait until 2008 to record their first competitive win over Argentina, 98 years after their first encounter.

That was a 1-0 win in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup, and Chile have gone on to win just two more since then, but they were both the biggest results in the nation's footballing history.

Chile got the better of Argentina in the final of the Copa America in both 2015 and 2016, winning the two finals on penalties after 0-0 draws, marking their only two Copa titles in their history.

In the 2015 final, Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega were culpable of missing from the spot while Chile were perfect in their four, but a year later, all the headlines centred around Lionel Messi.

A red card apiece in the first half meant the two sides played with 10 men for over an hour, and there was nothing to separate them again until the penalty shootout, where Messi missed, along with Lucas Biglia, as Chile won 4-2, before the captain announced his brief retirement from international football post-match.

Argentina are unbeaten in the eight meetings since that devastating night in 2016, and have won a fair few trophies since then with Messi back in the fold, and the most recent encounter between the two ended in a 3-0 win for Lionel Scaloni's men in 2024.



Last 10 meetings

Argentina 3-0 Chile (World Cup Qualifying)Chile 0-1 Argentina (Copa America Group Stage)Chile 1-2 Argentina (World Cup Qualifying)Argentina 1-1 Chile (Copa America Group Stage)Argentina 1-1 Chile (World Cup Qualifying)Chile 0-0 Argentina (Friendly)Argentina 2-1 Chile (Copa America Third-place playoff)Argentina 1-0 Chile (World Cup Qualifying)Argentina 0-0p Chile (Copa America Final)Argentina 2-1 Chile (Copa America Group Stage)

