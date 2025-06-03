Sports Mole looks at how Argentina could line up for their World Cup qualifier away to Chile in Santiago on Thursday night.

Lionel Messi is back in the Argentina squad and is set to start away to Chile in World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

The all-time record cap holder and top scorer for the Albiceleste missed March's internationals due to injury, when Lionel Scaloni's men sealed their place at next summer's World Cup.

Messi has been back playing and in excellent form at Inter Miami, though, scoring four and assisting a further four in his last two MLS appearances, taking him to 24 goals involvements in 20 games this season.

While the captain is set to win his 192nd cap in this one, there will be no sight of Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala and Lisandro Martinez, as the trio are currently sidelined with injury.

Lautaro Martinez has also been battling against a muscle problem over the past month, and it appeared as though that was still affecting him in Inter Milan's Champions League final defeat last weekend, so it is something of a surprise to see him included in this squad.

There is no place in the squad for young wingers Alejandro Garnacho or Matias Soule, but 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono has been called up for the first time, and could become one of the youngest players ever to pull on an Argentina shirt.

Enzo Barrenechea could also win his first cap after a fine season on loan at Valencia, while right-back Nahuel Molina brought up the half-century against Brazil, and is set to add to his tally here.

Elsewhere on the injury list, Gonzalo Montiel is currently sidelined, while German Pezzella has been left out from the squad that faced Uruguay and Brazil back in March.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Enzo, Paredes; Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez



Andrew Delaney Written by

No Data Analysis info