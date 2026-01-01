Preview: Al Ittihad vs Al-Taawoun - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 01 Jan 2026 14:56 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 15:04

Al Ittihad and Al-Taawoun will aim to start 2026 with maximum points when they meet at King Abdullah Sports City on Saturday evening.

The hosts are seeking a fourth straight league victory to build on their 3-1 triumph over Neom SC last time out, while their visitors can make it three wins on the bounce after narrowly edging out Al Najma.

Match preview

Al Ittihad, entering the 2025-26 season in search of a third domestic crown in four years, faced high expectations to mount a sizeable title defence.

With three straight wins at the start, the champions could not have hoped for a better opening to their campaign.

However, what followed was a four-match winless streak in the league during which Nadi Al-Watan picked up just two points and saw a change in management with Sergio Conceicao taking the reins from Laurent Blanc.

Conceicao won just four of his first nine matches, making for a mixed start. Since then, he has led his side to five straight wins across all competitions by a combined score of 16-2, highlighting their strengths at both ends of the pitch.

Although Al Ittihad have returned to form, a title charge looks improbable, as they trail Al-Nassr at the top of the Saudi Pro League table by 11 points.

Nevertheless, they remain in contention for the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League, providing alternative routes to silverware.

Al Ittihad will be keen to continue their winning run this weekend, and recent meetings with Al-Taawoun hint at another positive outing.

The Jeddah giants are unbeaten in four straight encounters against their upcoming opponents since losing three in a row between February 2022 and May 2023, while also coming out on top in both of last season's clashes.

Saturday's clash kicks off a hectic January schedule for the hosts, who will play seven times over the next 26 days.

On the other hand, aiming to become the first team outside the 'traditional big four' to win a Saudi Pro League title since Al Fateh's 2013 triumph, Al-Taawoun have undoubtedly been the biggest surprise packages of the current campaign.

Roger Martinez scored an 85th-minute winner against Al Najma in Monday's 1-0 triumph, giving Pericles Chamusca's men their ninth win in 10 league matches, with a 1-1 draw against Neom the only exception.

As a result, Al-Taawoun are third in the standings with 28 points, one behind Al Hilal in second place and a further two shy of pacesetters Al-Nassr.

Central to Sukkari Al-Qassim's league pursuit has been their impressive form on enemy territory, where they have won all five games for the division's only perfect away record this term.

However, Saturday's visitors will head to Jeddah winless in their last seven away matches at Al Ittihad dating back to a 5-2 demolition in the 2017-18 campaign, and this weekend's assignment represents their toughest away test so far.

Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League form:

L

D

L

W

W

W

Al Ittihad form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Al-Taawoun form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

Al Ittihad defender Saad Al Mousa has been out with a broken ankle since early November and is not expected back before March.

Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar also misses out for the hosts due to a muscle injury that has sidelined him for three matches.

Steven Bergwijn has two goals and an assist in his last three outings to take his tally of goal contributions to seven in eight Pro League appearances this season.

Musa Barrow is a longtime absentee for Al-Taawoun with a knee ligament tear, after a strong start of three goals and three assists in five matches.

Stepping up his recovery from a foot injury, Angelo Fulgini will not make the trip this weekend, though he should return within the next fortnight.

On a more positive note for the visitors, Muteb Al Mufarrij is available again after serving a one-game suspension.

Al Ittihad possible starting lineup:

Rajkovic; Kadesh, Sharahili, Pereira, Al Shanqiti; Fabinho, Kante; Roger, Bergwijn, Diaby; Benzema

Al-Taawoun possible starting lineup:

Mailson; Mahzari, Girotto, Al Ahmad, Al Dossari; El Mahdioui; Al Kuwaykibi, Flavio, Zambrano, Mandash; Martinez

We say: Al Ittihad 2-1 Al-Taawoun

Despite past struggles in this fixture, Al-Taawoun have reason to be confident on Saturday given their recent away form.

Nonetheless, we expect the visitors to fall short, with Al Ittihad securing a sixth consecutive win.

