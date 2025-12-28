Preview: Al Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 28 Dec 2025 20:01 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 20:02

Al-Nassr will put their flawless start to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign on the line on Tuesday evening when they travel to the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium to face Al Ettifaq in a gameweek 12 encounter.

The visitors have taken maximum points from their opening 10 league matches, setting an early pace at the summit, while Al Ettifaq have endured a more uneven start, collecting only half as many points over the same period.

Match preview

Al-Nassr have been chasing a first Saudi Pro League title since 2019, and the high-profile arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 was expected to be the catalyst for ending that drought – instead, they have had to settle for near misses, finishing behind rivals Al Ittihad and Al Hilal in recent seasons.

This campaign, however, carries a different feel in Riyadh, as Knights of Najd have been relentless from the outset, winning all 10 of their league fixtures so far, scoring a division-high 33 goals while conceding just five – a dominance that has placed them firmly in control of the early title narrative.

The appointment of Jorge Jesus in place of Stefano Pioli is already proving inspired, with the Portuguese coach, who guided Al Hilal to the title in 2023-24, suffering just one defeat across all competitions since taking charge, instilling both structure and belief in the squad.

Since a narrow 2-1 King Cup loss to Al Ittihad in October, Al-Nassr have responded emphatically, winning every match they have played, including a convincing 3-0 league success over Al Okhdood at the weekend.

Despite their form, complacency will not be an option, as the Knights of Najd were beaten 3-2 by Al Ettifaq in the most recent meeting between the sides, and with only four points separating them from second-placed Al Hilal, any dropped points could quickly tighten the title race.

Al Ettifaq, meanwhile, arrive in improved spirits after a difficult opening to the season – following two wins, a draw and three defeats in their first six matches, Saad Al Shehri’s side have found momentum and will be eager to become the first team to hand Al-Nassr a league defeat.

Before the mid-season break, the Knights of Ad-Dahna recorded back-to-back draws before edging past Al Fayha 2-1, and they have carried that form forward with a solid 2-0 away win over Al Riyadh on Christmas Day.

That run has seen Al Ettifaq collect the fifth-most points in the league over the last five matches, and while this represents their toughest test yet, their home form offers encouragement, with just one defeat in five league games at the Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium.

Recent head-to-head meetings also suggest a competitive affair, as there have been no draws in the last four league encounters between these sides, with two wins apiece, and the home team has triumphed in three of those matches, a pattern Al Ettifaq will hope continues.

Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

D

D

L

L

Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Al-Nassr form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

Al Ettifaq will be without Brazilian winger Joao Costa due to injury, but otherwise have a near full-strength squad available.

Georginio Wijnaldum is one to watch for the hosts, having scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in the previous match and already registering five league goals this season.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are without Mohamed Simakan, Saad Haqawi and Abdulmalik Al Jaber, all of whom remain sidelined through injury.

Sadio Mane is away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Sami Al Najei is a doubt due to fitness concerns.

C. Ronaldo remains the focal point for the visitors, having already scored 12 goals and provided one assist in 10 league appearances, and he arrives in sharp form after netting a brace last time out.

Al Ettifaq possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Dawran, Khateeb, Hendry, Hindi, Calvo; Wijnaldum, Duda, Medran; Koka, Dembele

Al-Nassr possible starting lineup:

Nawaf; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Martinez, Boushal; Ribeiro, Brozovic, Gabriel, Coman; Felix, Ronaldo

We say: Al Ettifaq 1-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr arrive with momentum, confidence and a flawless league record, making them deserved favourites despite facing a tricky away test.

Al Ettifaq’s recent upturn in form and strong home record suggest they will be competitive, particularly in midfield, but stopping a side that scores freely and concedes so little remains a tall order.



