AFCON 2025: Two standouts and two flops from the opening match between Morocco and Comoros

By Axel Clody | 22 Dec 2025 08:34

Morocco got their AFCON 2025 campaign off to the perfect start with a 2-0 victory over Comoros. From a superb Brahim Diaz display to a missed penalty by Soufiane Rahimi and Romain Saiss' injury, here are the heroes and villains from the match.

A successful opening night for the Atlas Lions. After a spectacular opening ceremony, Morocco needed to cap off the opening match of "their" AFCON 2025 with a victory. Mission accomplished.

On the pitch at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, and under the eyes of Prince Moulay El Hassan, who kicked off proceedings in the absence of King Mohammed VI, Walid Regragui's side claimed a 2-0 win.

After a first half that was far from ideal, with a missed penalty and an injury blow, the hosts opened the scoring through Brahim Diaz (55th minute) before Ayoub El Kaabi sealed the result in the 74th minute.

Morocco therefore sit provisionally top of Group A. On Friday, they will attempt to secure qualification for the last 16 against Mali, once again at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Morocco vs Comoros: two standouts

Brahim Diaz the catalyst

Less impressive in recent matches, the Real Madrid attacker may have found his spark. In the first half, he was the most dangerous forward while his teammates were short of ideas against the Comorian defensive wall. Having won a penalty in the 10th minute, the two-footed playmaker got the hosts on track by opening the scoring with a close-range finish. He was named man of the match.

Nothing better than a Moroccan setup finished by Brahim. ??#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/Fe9mQUQUsU — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 21, 2025

Ayoub El Kaabi, what a goal!

A surprise omission from the starting line-up, the Olympiakos striker scored arguably the best goal of AFCON so far as a super sub. Around ten minutes after coming on, he met a cross from Anass Salah-Eddine with an acrobatic finish that beat Yannick Pandor, who had given Morocco plenty of trouble with a string of saves on his line. With such a performance, the Casablanca native could reclaim his place in the starting eleven on Friday.

When acrobatics meet precision. ⚡



Ayoub El Kaabi delivers the Goal of the Day with a bicycle kick. ⚽??#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 | @1xBet_Eng pic.twitter.com/ubvfbMs0LE — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) December 21, 2025

Morocco vs Comoros: two flops

Soufiane Rahimi, poorly taken penalty

Surprisingly handed a start at the tip of the attacking trident between Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, Soufiane Rahimi missed the chance to make his mark. After making himself heard over Brahim Diaz, who wanted to take the penalty he had won himself, the Al Ain striker saw his effort, which was far from convincing, saved by Yannick Pandor. This miss could prove costly, potentially resulting in a place on the bench against Mali on matchday two.

Romain Saiss, captain forced off injured

Starting in central defence alongside Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss managed just 18 minutes of playing time. The experienced centre-back, recalled last month ahead of AFCON, was forced to make way for Jawad El Yamiq after picking up what appeared to be a thigh injury. He could be ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.