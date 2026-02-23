World Cup news: Thomas Tuchel's England receive major boost after 30-year-old's sickening injury

By Ben Knapton | 23 Feb 2026 17:11

AC Milan have confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek has undergone surgery on a serious facial injury, but the England international's World Cup hopes should not be in jeopardy.

Former Chelsea man Loftus-Cheek was taken off on a stretcher after suffering a worrying blow to the face in Sunday's Serie A loss to Parma, which he played just 11 minutes in.

The midfielder was involved in a heavy collision with Parma goalkeeper Edoardo Corvi as both men challenged for a cross, and Loftus-Cheek came off far worse in the incident.

The bloodied Englishman had to have his neck put in a brace as he was carried off the field of play, and the full extent of his injuries was soon reported by local media.

Loftus-Cheek was understood to have sustained a jaw fracture - in addition to breaking several teeth - and in a medical update released on Monday afternoon, Milan confirmed that he had undergone a corrective procedure.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's World Cup hopes still alive after worrying injury

© Imago

However, the 30-year-old is only expected to be sidelined for around two months, meaning that he should still be in contention to make Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad come the summer.

"AC Milan announce that Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a significant facial trauma yesterday, which resulted in a fracture of the alveolar process of the jaw," the Rossoneri said in a statement.

"The player was admitted to the Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Clinic department of ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo, where today he underwent surgery performed by Dr. Luca Autelitano.

"The operation to reduce and stabilise the fracture was completely successful. Ruben is doing well and has already been discharged. The estimated recovery time is around eight weeks."

Following Loftus-Cheek's injury, Milan slumped to just their second Serie A defeat of the season, as Parma's 1-0 victory snapped the Rossoneri's magnificent 24-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

Loftus-Cheek has registered three goals and one assist in the 2025-26 season for Milan, who sit second in the Serie A table, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Should Ruben Loftus-Cheek go to the World Cup with England?

© Imago

Given a second shot at international stardom following Thomas Tuchel's arrival, Loftus-Cheek's England call-up in September 2025 ended a national-team exile that had lasted almost seven years.

Loftus-Cheek also made the October selection, but he was not involved in November's internationals and will also not be called up for March's fixtures following this latest blow.

The 30-year-old has not been a consistent starter for Massimiliano Allegri this season, but he scored in back-to-back matches with Bologna and Pisa earlier this month, while Jordan Henderson is no longer a guaranteed name in the Brentford XI.

Plenty of England fans do not want to see the latter near national team squads anymore, and if Loftus-Cheek hits the ground running following his return, his superior goal threat should see him edge out Henderson for a spot on the plane.