Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Aaron Ramsdale to West Ham United, Youssef En-Nesyri to Aston Villa and Ilya Zabarnyi to PSG.

West Ham United have reportedly held talks over a move for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 27-year-old is set to leave Southampton less than one year after arriving on a permanent transfer from Arsenal.

Ramsdale conceded 66 goals in 30 Premier League appearances as the Saints finished bottom of the table with just 12 points to their name.

Despite suffering the third Premier League relegation of his career, Ramsdale is on course to make an immediate return to the top flight for the 2024-25 campaign.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are among the Premier League clubs that are interested in securing Ramsdale's signature this summer.

The report claims that Graham Potter's side have already opened talks over a potential move for the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Relegated Southampton are looking to receive a £20m fee after paying £18m to sign him from the Gunners last summer.

Villa preparing En-Nesyri

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are reportedly considering a bid to sign Morocco international Youssef En-Nesyri from Fenerbahce this summer.

En-Nesyri racked up 30 goals in 52 competitive appearances for Fenerbahce following his arrival from Spanish side Sevilla last summer.

However, En-Nesyri is keen to leave the Turkish giants after drawing criticism from some sections of the Fenerbahce fanbase despite his significant goal contributions.

According to Turkish outlet Milliyet, Aston Villa could offer the 28-year-old a way out of Fenerbahce this summer.

The report suggests that the Villans are weighing up whether to submit an official offer for En-Nesyri in the coming days.

Villa's president of football operations, Monchi, will be fully aware of En-Nesyri's ability from his time working as the sporting director at Sevilla.

PSG in talks over Zabarnyi move

Over in France, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened talks over a move to sign Bournemouth centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi.

The Cherries have already lost one centre-back this summer, having seen Dean Huijsen complete his dream move to Real Madrid in time for the Club World Cup.

Andoni Iraola's side are now facing the prospect of losing another key central defender, with PSG considering Zabarnyi as a potential target for the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the newly-crowned Champions League winners have already opened discussions with Bournemouth over a transfer.

The report claims that PSG are yet to make an offer for a player who is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2029.

Bournemouth are reluctant to sanction Zabarnyi's departure, especially as they could also lose another important player, Milos Kerkez, to Liverpool.