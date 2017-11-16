Tyson Fury, David Price open to fight in 2018

Former rivals Tyson Fury and David Price take to social media to discuss a potential heavyweight clash in 2018.
Former rivals Tyson Fury and David Price have both claimed that they are open to a heavyweight clash in 2018.

At the start of their respective professional careers, it had appeared inevitable that the two Englishmen would clash in the paid ranks, with Price holding a win over Fury in the amateurs.

However, in April 2013 - two months after Price was knocked out by Tony Thompson - Fury made an impact on the world stage by stopping Steve Cunningham in New York and a showdown between the pair has never been considered realistic for over four years.

Fury went on to become world champion with a points win over unified title holder Wladimir Klitschko, but an ongoing saga with UKAD has contributed to the 29-year-old spending two years out of the ring ahead of a potential comeback in 2018.

Price has not fought since February when he was stopped by Christian Hammer, but the Liverpudlian has put himself forward as an opponent for Fury if a return goes as planned next year.



Fury has also been linked with a clash with American Shannon Briggs, with his main aim to face Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder at the end of 2018.

Tyson Fury of England celebrates defeating Dereck Chisora of England in the eliminator for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship during Boxing at ExCel on November 29, 2014
