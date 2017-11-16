Former rivals Tyson Fury and David Price take to social media to discuss a potential heavyweight clash in 2018.

Former rivals Tyson Fury and David Price have both claimed that they are open to a heavyweight clash in 2018.

At the start of their respective professional careers, it had appeared inevitable that the two Englishmen would clash in the paid ranks, with Price holding a win over Fury in the amateurs.

However, in April 2013 - two months after Price was knocked out by Tony Thompson - Fury made an impact on the world stage by stopping Steve Cunningham in New York and a showdown between the pair has never been considered realistic for over four years.

Fury went on to become world champion with a points win over unified title holder Wladimir Klitschko, but an ongoing saga with UKAD has contributed to the 29-year-old spending two years out of the ring ahead of a potential comeback in 2018.

Price has not fought since February when he was stopped by Christian Hammer, but the Liverpudlian has put himself forward as an opponent for Fury if a return goes as planned next year.

Tyson I'm the last (and only) Englishman to beat you! I know deep down you still want revenge. Now if you don't mind I'm fitting an en suite https://t.co/VHaroThIbI — David Price (@DavidPrice_1) 16 November 2017

Would love ❤️ to put it right if I could,

Like I said I'm the past they will need 10 plumbers to fix u when I'm done with u.😉 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) 16 November 2017

Fury has also been linked with a clash with American Shannon Briggs, with his main aim to face Anthony Joshua or Deontay Wilder at the end of 2018.