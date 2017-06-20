Jordan Thompson inflicts a first Queen's defeat on Andy Murray in three years by claiming a stunning 7-6(4) 6-2 first-round victory.

Top seed Andy Murray has been stunned by world-number 90 Jordan Thompson in the first round of Queen's after falling to a straight-sets defeat.

The 31-year-old, who had gone five years since falling at the first hurdle of this competition, went down 7-6(4) 6-2 to see his Wimbledon preparations take a major hit.

Thompson, a late replacement for injured Aljaz Bedene, held his serve throughout both games to shock his opponent and set up a meeting with Sam Querry thanks to the biggest win of his career to date.

Murray struggled to find his rhythm in his first match on grass since winning Wimbledon last year, being taken to a tie-break by his Aussie opponent which he lost 7-4.

The writing was on the wall when Murray dropped his break of serve in the fifth game of the second set and, after failing to convert any of the three break points that came his way, was three behind when being edged out in the seventh game.

Thompson successfully held to rather comfortably progress through, inflicting a first defeat on Murray at Queen's since 2014 in the process.