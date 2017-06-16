Juan Martin del Potro, Dan Evans pull out of Queen's

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
© Getty Images
Juan Martin del Potro and home favourite Dan Evans withdraw from next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's due to injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Juan Martin del Potro and Dan Evans have both been forced to pull out next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's due to injury.

Del Potro was eliminated by Andy Murray in the third round of the French Open earlier this month - a tournament which saw him struggle with a groin injury throughout.

The 28-year-old Argentine is still suffering from the problem and will now take the opportunity to rest in an effort to be fit in time for Wimbledon.

British number three Evans also faces a race to be fit in time for SW19 after suffering a calf injury during a tournament in Surbiton last week.

The 27-year-old was forced to retire during a quarter-final match with Dustin Brown and also pulled out of this week's Aegon Open in Nottingham as a result of the injury.

Jamie Ward - a semi-finalist in 2011 - has been given a wild card into the tournament as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, but he is currently ranked outside the top 1,000.

Newly-crowned French Open champion Rafael Nadal has also withdrawn from next week's tournament in order to rest ahead of Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on May 16, 2017
Read Next:
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Queen's
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Juan Martin del Potro, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Dustin Brown, Jamie Ward, Rafael Nadal, Tennis
Your Comments



ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray9,890
2Spain Rafael Nadal7,285
3Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka6,175
4Serbia Novak Djokovic5,805
5Switzerland Roger Federer4,945
6Canada Milos Raonic4,450
7Croatia Marin Cilic4,115
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,985
9Japan Kei Nishikori3,830
10Alexander Zverev3,070
11France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga3,040
12Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,980
13Belgium David Goffin2,785
14Czech Republic Tomas Berdych2,570
15France Gael Monfils2,545
16Lucas Pouille2,365
17Pablo Carreno Busta2,360
18United States Jack Sock2,335
19Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,155
20Australia Nick Kyrgios2,110
> Full Version
 