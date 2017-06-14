Rafael Nadal withdraws from Queen's

Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open on May 16, 2017
Former world number one Rafael Nadal withdraws from the Aegon Championships at Queen's after being advised to rest ahead of Wimbledon.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 14:05 UK

Rafael Nadal will not take part in the Aegon Championships at Queen's after being advised to take a rest.

The Spaniard, who landed a record 10th French Open title at the weekend, had been tipped to take part in the famous competition, which starts on June 19.

However, the 31-year-old has revealed that his body "needs to rest" ahead of Wimbledon next month and as a result, the former world number one has withdrawn from the competition.

"My body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon. I am sad to make this decision because I love Queen's, I won the tournament in 2008 and every time I reached the Wimbledon final it was after playing Queen's," Nadal told reporters.

Britain's Andy Murray, however, will take part at Queen's Club.

