Rafael Nadal has defeated Stanislas Wawrinka in straight sets at Roland Garros to win a record 10th French Open title.

The Spaniard, now a 15-time Grand Slam winner, eased to victory in the French capital to the delight of those in attendance.

Nadal required a little over two hours to get himself over the line, earning a 6-2 6-3 6-1 triumph to lift the trophy for the first time in three years.

After overcoming world number one Andy Murray in a semi-final classic, Wawrinka had high hopes of pulling off another upset but struggled to keep pace with his opponent.

Wawrinka lost his break of serve in the sixth game of the opening set and then once more in the eighth, offering a sign of what was to come in a one-sided final.

The 32-year-old had previously won all three major finals that he had competed in, but things were looking increasingly bleak after losing serve early in the second set.

Nadal successfully held to move within touching distance of history, cruising through the final set by again holding throughout and earning three breaks to earn that 15th Grand Slam success.

Only Roger Federer, with 18 to his name, has now won more than Nadal, while Margaret Court stands alone as the only player to have won more titles at a single Grand Slam - 11 at the Australian Open between 1960 and 1973.