World number one Andy Murray is drawn to face fellow British representative Aljaz Bedene in his first-round match at Queen's.

Andy Murray has been drawn to play fellow British representative Aljaz Bedene in the opening round at Queen's.

Twelve months ago, Murray defeated Bedene in the last 16 of the grass-court tournament in London, but the pair will meet a round earlier when the competition gets underway at the start of next week.

Murray will be competing in his first match on grass since winning Wimbledon last year, while Bedene reached the quarter-finals in s-Hertogenbosch this week.

Elsewhere in the draw, both Kyle Edmund and James Ward - who was handed a late wildcard for his home event - have been drawn to face qualifiers in their first match.

Another late inclusion Cameron Norrie will go up against Sam Querrey, who famously defeated Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.

Second seed Stanislas Wawrinka will play Feliciano Lopez, while last year's runner-up Milos Raonic meets Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.