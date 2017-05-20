Second seed Novak Djokovic overcomes Juan Martin del Potro in a rain-affected match in Rome to make it through to his eighth Italian Open semi-final.

Novak Djokovic has made it through to the semi-finals of the Italian open with a straight-sets win over Juan Martin del Potro.

The second seed eased through to the last four in Rome for an eighth time, prevailing 6-1 6-4 in a rain-affected match that spanned across two days.

Djokovic lost serve in the opening game, but he soon got back on track and took six games on the spin to take control of the match.

The only break of the second set arrived in the fifth game, which world number two Djokovic claimed before successfully holding in the remainder.

Djokovic, who fended off four out of five break points, will now face Dominic Thiem - victorious against Rafael Nadal on Friday - for a place in the final.