Former British number one Laura Robson will move back inside the world's top 200 next week after reaching the final of an ITF event in Japan.

The former British number one has struggled with injuries and for form over the past few years, but there are signs of encouragement ahead of the British grass-court season.

The left-hander's 7-5 7-6 win over Erina Hayashi has ensured that she will place around 187th but should she win the final against fellow Brit Katie Boulter, she will move towards the 170-mark.

Robson's run at the tournament in Kurume has come at a time when she needed to impress organisers of Wimbledon, who will soon hand out a number of wildcards for the third Major of the year.

Victory for Boulter - who will move up to a career-high ranking next week - would also put her in contention for a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon.