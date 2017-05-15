Result: Juan Martin del Potro overcomes Grigor Dimitrov in just second match on clay

Juan Martin del Potro comes from a set down to beat Grigor Dimitrov and reach the second round of the Italian Open.
Juan Martin del Potro has advanced into the second round of the Italian Open after coming from a set down to beat Grigor Dimitrov.

The Argentine, who has not played in the tournament since 2013, was competing in just his second match on clay this year.

The 2009 quarter-finalist, who has struggled with injury problems, earned a 3-6 6-2 6-3 triumph over the 10th seed in two hours and nine minutes.

The clash was evenly matched in the first set, with Dimitrov converting a single break point to take the lead, but Del Potro stepped up a gear in the second by snatching an early double break.

Dimitrov pulled a game back, but it was not enough to put Del Potro off his stride as he wrapped up the second set and then sealed the third in just under an hour.

