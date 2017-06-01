Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund both progress through to the last 32 of the French Open with wins over Martin Klizan and Renzo Olivo respectively.

Andy Murray has overturned an early deficit to record victory over Martin Klizan in order to reach the third round of the French Open.

The world number one has struggled for form in 2017 and it became apparent that he faced a fight to progress further at Roland Garros when he dropped the opening set to the left-hander.

However, after breezing through sets two and three and battling back from a break behind in the fourth, the 30-year-old eventually advanced by a 6-7 6-2 6-2 7-6 scoreline to set up a mouthwatering clash with Juan Martin del Potro.

Compatriot Kyle Edmund was able to join Murray in the last 32 as he made light work of Renzo Olivo, who defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the opening round.

Edmund had never been past the second round in Paris, but he ensured that he improved on his previous best effort with a 7-5 6-3 6-1 win.

The 22-year-old will now play South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who came through a four-set tussle with Nick Kyrgios.