Andy Murray: 'I've no excuses for poor form'

Andy Murray in action against Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
© Getty Images
World number one Andy Murray says that there is no reason for his recent below-par performances as he continues to struggle for form in 2017.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Andy Murray has refused to make any excuses for his recent poor form, which continued on Tuesday night as he lost to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open.

The world number one won last year's event in Rome, but he was second best throughout the contest as he went down 6-2 6-4 to the home favourite.

Murray has now won just five of his last 10 matches, and he has acknowledged that he must find a way of turning around his fortunes ahead of an important period of the season.

The 30-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "I'm just not playing good tennis and need to try to work out how to turn it around. I believe I will."

"The last couple of weeks have definitely been a struggle and a long way from where I'd like to be. There is no reason for it from my end.

"Movement the last two weeks has not been good. My movement has been a big help, the last couple of years, but certainly the last couple of weeks, that's been a problem."

Murray is scheduled to return to action at the French Open, which begins at Roland Garros later this month.

