Britain's Johanna Konta will take on 22-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after seeing off Ekaterina Makarova in the fourth round.

The 25-year-old, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne last year, is Britain's remaining hope in the tournament after both Andy Murray and Dan Evans were knocked out over the weekend.

Konta, who was born in Australia, managed to deliver on the Margaret Court Arena as she overcame Makarova 6-1 6-4 in one hour and 11 minutes.

It was the perfect start for the Brit as she raced to a 3-0 lead in just 10 minutes, and it took just a further 15 for her to wrap up the first set.

Makarova earned a slither of hope when she broke to go 3-1 up in the second set, but Konta responded with a double break and held off three break points before sealing victory.

The Brit was strong on serve once again as she hit nine aces and won 80% of points on first serve, and now she will meet Williams, who ousted Barbora Strycova 7-5 6-4 in their fourth-round meeting.