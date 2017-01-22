Wimbledon section header

Andy Murray: "It's just tennis"

Andy Murray practises on day one of the Australian Open on January 18, 2016
Sir Andy Murray remarks "it's just tennis" after he suffers a shock exit from the Australian Open.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 14:50 UK

World number one Sir Andy Murray has remarked "it's just tennis" after he suffered a shock exit from the Australian Open on Sunday.

The Scot had been in pole position to claim a maiden title in Melbourne following Novak Djokovic's exit earlier this week, but was ousted in the fourth round by world number 50 Mischa Zverev in four sets.

According to The Guardian, Murray ended his post-match press conference with the phrase "it's just tennis" after admitting that he was "very down" about the result.

"I had great success for a number of months," he told reporters. "In the biggest events you want to do your best but that's not been the case here. It happens.

"I've had tough losses in my career. I've come back from them. This is a tough one. I'm sure I'll come back OK from it but right now I'm very down because I wanted to go further in this event. It wasn't to be."

There was also disappointment for fellow Brit Dan Evans on Sunday as his career-best run came to an end at the hands of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
