Australian Open

Result: Dan Evans's run ended by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Melbourne

Dan Evans plays a forehand in his match against Amir Weintraub during the second round of 2016 Australian Open Qualifying at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2016
Dan Evans is knocked out of the Australian Open by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after failing to push on from a one-set lead in Melbourne.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 09:28 UK

Great Britain's Dan Evans has exited the Australian Open at the fourth-round stage following a 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Evans had overcome Marin Cilic and Bernard Tomic to make it this far in the competition but, shortly after seeing compatriot Andy Murray crash out, the world number 51 himself came unstuck.

The opening set of the match proved to be an almighty battle, as the Englishman started in a confident manner and took it all the way to a tie-break.

It was Evans who held his nerve to take a lead in the contest, but Tsonga upped things and his impressive serving started to tell as he twice broke his opponent early in the second set to level things up.

Tsonga then took the third set in a more straightforward manner, again breaking Evans early on before seeing things through, and the world number 12 was home and dry by earning the only break in the third game of the final set.

Stanislas Wawrinka, who battled past Andreas Seppi in straight sets on Sunday morning, now awaits Tsonga in the quarter-finals.

Dan Evans during his men's singles match against Ricardas Berankis during day two of the ATP Aegon Open Nottingham on June 21, 2016
