Andy Murray tells critics to lay off Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning the men's final match at the French Open on June 5, 2016
Andy Murray claims that Novak Djokovic 'deserves a break' from the criticism he has received following defeat to Denis Istomin early on at the Australian Open.
Sir Andy Murray has insisted that Novak Djokovic has been unfairly treated following his shock exit in the first round of the Australian Open.

The world number two fell to a 7-6(8) 5-7 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 defeat to rank outsider Denis Istomin on Thursday to see his hopes of a third title in succession Down Under come to an abrupt end.

Murray feels that the criticism aimed in Djokovic's direction has been a little over the top, with some suggesting that the 12-time Grand Slam winner is on the slide based on his recent showings on the big stage.

"I think everyone needs to give him a bit of a break. It is hard to keep up the intensity week after week, that's why everyone has been so impressed by the group of players at the top of the game over the last few years," he told BBC Sport.

"I think the players themselves are a lot more understanding, as we know how difficult it is and how incredible the consistency has been over the last few years. It's almost inevitable it will drop off at some point."

Murray is now the outright favourite to win his first Australian Open crown, having made it into the last 16 without dropping a single set.

Novak Djokovic in action during his US Open semi-final on September 11, 2015
Djokovic: 'It was one of those days'
