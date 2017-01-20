Wimbledon section header

Dan Evans: "It could have gone either way"

Dan Evans in action on day two of the Australian Open on January 19, 2016
British number three Dan Evans admits that the contest "could have gone either way" after he defeats home favourite Bernard Tomic at the Australian Open.
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 10:26 UK

British number three Dan Evans has admitted that the contest "could have gone either way" after he defeated Bernard Tomic in straight sets to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old put in a career-best performance at a Grand Slam as he claimed a 7-5 7-6(2) 7-6(3) scalp of the home favourite on a rainy evening in Melbourne.

"I should say thank you to the crowd, it was a great atmosphere and made the match way better," Evans said in his post-match interview.

"It was tough. Bernard is difficult, he is unorthodox and I found it hard at the start. I am happy to come through in three tight sets, it could have gone either way.

"I was just focusing on the end goal. [The rain] was annoying, we both handled it well and it didn't distract from the match."

Evans will now go on to face France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in the last 16.

