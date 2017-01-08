Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Andy Murray still confident heading into Australian Open

Andy Murray serves during his second-round match against Aljaz Bedene on day four of the Aegon Championships on June 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Despite suffering defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Qatar Open, Sir Andy Murray is optimistic that he can win the Australian Open for the first time.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 16:33 UK

World number one Sir Andy Murray has insisted that he is feeling in good shape ahead of the Australian Open, despite seeing his winning run come to an end on the eve of the competition.

The 29-year-old was second best in his Qatar Open final meeting with Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening, in what was his first competitive defeat in 29 outings.

With the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne now a little over a week away, Murray - recently named in the Queen's New Year's honours list - believes that making it all the way to the final in the Middle East serves as good preparation

"My body feels all right just now, so that's positive," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "It was a little bit sore earlier in the week after the first couple of matches, but I felt better each day and I think it is positive.

"I still think there are things I can do better, because I wasn't that clinical on break points this week, which maybe comes with playing a few more matches. I still think I have a chance of winning the Australian Open after last night - I don't think that changes."

Djokovic has won the Australian Open on six previous occasions, including in each of the last two years.

Novak Djokovic in action against Andy Murray in the French Open final on June 5, 2016
Read Next:
Novak Djokovic: 'Dream start to 2017'
>
View our homepages for Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,410
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,450
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,315
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,905
6Croatia Marin Cilic3,650
7France Gael Monfils3,625
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,300
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,550
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Lucas Pouille2,156
16Switzerland Roger Federer2,130
17Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,035
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand