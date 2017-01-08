Despite suffering defeat to Novak Djokovic at the Qatar Open, Sir Andy Murray is optimistic that he can win the Australian Open for the first time.

World number one Sir Andy Murray has insisted that he is feeling in good shape ahead of the Australian Open, despite seeing his winning run come to an end on the eve of the competition.

The 29-year-old was second best in his Qatar Open final meeting with Novak Djokovic on Saturday evening, in what was his first competitive defeat in 29 outings.

With the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne now a little over a week away, Murray - recently named in the Queen's New Year's honours list - believes that making it all the way to the final in the Middle East serves as good preparation

"My body feels all right just now, so that's positive," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports News. "It was a little bit sore earlier in the week after the first couple of matches, but I felt better each day and I think it is positive.

"I still think there are things I can do better, because I wasn't that clinical on break points this week, which maybe comes with playing a few more matches. I still think I have a chance of winning the Australian Open after last night - I don't think that changes."

Djokovic has won the Australian Open on six previous occasions, including in each of the last two years.