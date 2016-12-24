Wimbledon section header

Australian Open

Juan Martin del Potro opts to skip Australian Open

Juan Martin Del Potro in action during the Olympics singles final on August 14, 2016
© BBC
Juan Martin del Potro decides to miss next month's Australian Open in order to give himself more recovery time after a hectic period towards the end of last season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 12:20 UK

Juan Martin del Potro has decided to miss the Australian Open in order to provide himself with more preparation time for the remainder of the season.

Del Potro has been plagued by wrist problems over the past three years, but he returned to the ATP Tour last season, reaching the Olympic final and helping Argentina win the Davis Cup.

However, his nation's lengthy run in that competition led to his season being extended to the end of November, thus leading to a reduced off-season and pre-season if he were to participate in the opening tournaments of the year.

He had been scheduled to play in Auckland before taking part in the first Grand Slam event of 2017 but he will now return to the court in February at the earliest.

Del Potro now sits in 38th place in the world rankings after his return to action last year.

A jubilant Andy Murray collects his gold medal on August 14, 2016
Read Next:
Andy Murray wins BBC SPOTY award
>
View our homepages for Juan Martin del Potro, Tennis
Your Comments


ATP RankingsPoints
1Scotland flag Andy Murray12,410
2Serbia Novak Djokovic11,780
3Canada Milos Raonic5,450
4Switzerland Stanislas Wawrinka5,315
5Japan Kei Nishikori4,905
6Croatia Marin Cilic3,650
7France Gael Monfils3,625
8Austria Dominic Thiem3,415
9Spain Rafael Nadal3,300
10Czech Republic Tomas Berdych3,060
11Belgium David Goffin2,750
12France Jo-Wilfried Tsonga2,550
13Australia Nick Kyrgios2,460
14Spain Roberto Bautista Agut2,350
15Lucas Pouille2,156
16Switzerland Roger Federer2,130
17Bulgaria Grigor Dimitrov2,035
18France Richard Gasquet1,885
19United States John Isner1,850
20Croatia Ivo Karlovic1,795
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand