Result: Exeter Chiefs edge thrilling Aviva Premiership final

Gareth Steenson during a Exeter Chiefs training session on May 24, 2017
Exeter Chief defeat Wasps courtesy of an extra-time penalty in the Aviva Premiership final.
Exeter Chief have defeated Wasps in the dying moments of extra time to secure the Aviva Premiership trophy.

In what proved to be a thrilling final at Twickenham, Rob Baxter's side secured their first title - seven years after their promotion from the Championship - in memorable style, with Gareth Steenson first rescuing the contest and then winning it.

Exeter were first to get onto the scoreboard, Jack Nowell going over and Steenson providing the extras with 13 minutes on the clock.

A rare try from Phil Dollman - his first of the campaign - saw Exeter take a 14-3 advantage as the break approached, but Wasps were the side to end the half in the ascendancy as Jimmy Gopperth drove forward and converted himself to reduce the deficit to four as the whistle blew.

Wasps' turnaround looked complete within minutes of the restart, Christian Wade's chip bouncing for Elliot Daly to take over the line, and Gopperth again delivering the extras.

Gopperth took his points tally for the afternoon to 14 as the hour mark approached, the New Zealander sending his penalty kick over after a collision with Olly Woodburn.

With things starting to look bleak, Exeter were handed a lifeline after Wasps claimed the ball illegally, Steenson duly converting to put his side within one penalty of levelling the scores.

It took until the last minute of time for that opportunity to arise, however, back-row Nathan Hughes being penalised and Steenson making no mistake to send the contest into extra time.

The physicality of the contest was evidently taking its toll on both sets of players as extra time progressed, with mistakes on both sides costing them opportunities to take the lead and the possibility of a shootout looking ever more real.

With just five minutes remaining, Exeter thought they had the winning try but after a review by the video official, the ball was ruled not to have hit the ground. The spurned chance proved irrelevant, however, as just two minutes later Matt Mullan's takedown of Thomas Francis gifted Steenson the winning penalty.

Exeter, who missed out in last year's final to Saracens, now become the eighth different champions of England and extend their unbeaten Premiership run to a record-equalling 17 games.

Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Wasps2280
2Exeter Chiefs2279
3Saracens2277
4Leicester Tigers2265
5Bath Rugby2258
6Northampton Saints2252
7Harlequins2251
8Newcastle Falcons2249
9Gloucester Rugby2246
10Sale Sharks2240
11Worcester Warriors2232
12Bristol Rugby2220
> Full Version
