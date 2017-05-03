Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award

England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
© SilverHub
Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Christian Wade, Owen Farrell and Louis Picamoles are in the running to be crowned the Rugby Players' Association Players' Player of the Year.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 13:49 UK

Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth and Christian Wade are among the nominees for the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) Players' Player of the Year award.

The Wasps trio are up against Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell and Northampton Saints forward Louis Picamoles for the prestigious accolade.

Aviva Premiership leaders Wasps have enjoyed an impressive campaign, with England centre Daly scoring four tries for his club side and also bagging a memorable winner against Wales in the Six Nations.

Gopperth tops the league's scoring charts after accruing 256 points, meanwhile, and Wade leads the way in terms of tries thanks to 16 in 20 outings.

Saracens playmaker Farrell is another who has performed well for club and country, being rewarded with his second nomination in two years, while France international Picamoles has registered a league-high 40 offloads.

All Aviva Premiership players are eligible to vote, with the winner to be announced in London next Wednesday.

The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
Read Next:
RFU chief wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Christian Wade, Owen Farrell, Louis Picamoles, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More Wasps News
England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
 James Haskell and his beard address the media at an England press conference on August 17, 2015
James Haskell "totally fine" after head injury
 James Haskell and his beard address the media at an England press conference on August 17, 2015
James Haskell injury comeback cut short after just 38 seconds
Haskell forced to deny death rumoursKurtley Beale pleased with Wasps debutEngland back Elliot Daly handed three-week banDaly to make first start for EnglandDai Young: 'Wasps deserved to lose'
Wasps trio sign new dealsSam Jones out of Autumn InternationalsEngland select seven uncapped playersHaskell ruled out for up to six monthsCipriani found guilty of drink-driving
> Wasps Homepage
More Saracens News
England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
 Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Steve Borthwick coy on Billy Vunipola inclusion for Scotland match
 Billy Vunipola in action during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
England welcome back Vunipola brothers ahead of Italy clash
Vunipola left out of England training squadBrad Barritt to face disciplinary hearing?Vunipola to miss Six Nations with knee injuryEngland trio named on player of the year shortlistMark McCall 'disappointed' to see Ashton leave
England's Itoje ruled out of Autumn InternationalsEngland waiting on Itoje hand injury extentReport: Chris Ashton on his way to ToulonDai Young: 'Wasps deserved to lose'McCall: 'Farrell on verge of return'
> Saracens Homepage
More Northampton Saints News
England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
 Luther Burrell of Northampton breaks away from Jonathan Joseph to score an interception try during the Aviva Premiership match between Bath and Northampton Saints at the Recreation Ground on December 5, 2015
Northampton Saints give 11 players new deals
 Dylan Hartley passes the ball during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 8, 2013
Dylan Hartley 'in a good place' ahead of Six Nations opener
World Rugby "disappointed" by North treatmentWorld Rugby enquire over George North injuryNorthampton escape sanction over North treatmentJones: 'Hartley has let England down'George North returns to Northampton training
Dylan Hartley handed six-week banHartley to learn red card fate on WednesdayMallinder unwilling to defend Dylan HartleyNorth stood down from Northampton dutyDaly to make first start for England
> Northampton Saints Homepage
More England News
England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
 Denny Solomona of London Broncos during the Super League match between London Broncos and Catalan Dragons at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2014
Denny Solomona named in England squad for Argentina tour
 Former British Lions player Brian Moore speaks in a press conference during a British and Irish Lions tour sponsor announcement at London Zoo on April 21, 2013
Ex-England star Brian Moore suffers heart attack
RFU chief wants Six Nations cut to six weeksGatland: 'Hartley in contention for captaincy'Best hails "monumental" Ireland displayJones: 'Ireland were the better team'Hartley: 'England not the finished article'
Result: Ireland deny England Grand Slam, world recordCare: England "not thinking about records"Vunipola, Watson start for EnglandGatland: 'Quality players face Lions cut'Sexton, Murray fit to face England
> England Homepage
More France News
England's Owen Farrell kicks a penalty in the match against Australia on June 25, 2016
Wasps trio up for RPA Players' Player of the Year award
 The Six Nations trophy before the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Millennium stadium on February 1, 2014
RFU chief Ian Ritchie wants Six Nations cut to six weeks
 George North in action at a Wales training session on August 4, 2015
France to face punishment over bite on George North?
Sexton returns for Ireland against FranceIreland trio expected to be fit for France clashKruis a doubt for Six Nations openerWatson ruled out of Six Nations openerAnthony Watson struck down by injury
Six Nations start date 'to remain unchanged'Result: France thrash Argentina to gain revengeClement Poitrenaud announces retirementResult: England beat France to secure Grand SlamResult: Wales beat France to boost title hopes
> France Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Saracens2177
2Wasps2175
3Exeter Chiefs2174
4Leicester Tigers2161
5Bath Rugby2157
6Harlequins2150
7Northampton Saints2148
8Gloucester Rugby2146
9Newcastle Falcons2144
10Sale Sharks2136
11Worcester Warriors2131
12Bristol Rugby2119
> Full Version
 