Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth, Christian Wade, Owen Farrell and Louis Picamoles are in the running to be crowned the Rugby Players' Association Players' Player of the Year.

Elliot Daly, Jimmy Gopperth and Christian Wade are among the nominees for the Rugby Players' Association (RPA) Players' Player of the Year award.

The Wasps trio are up against Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell and Northampton Saints forward Louis Picamoles for the prestigious accolade.

Aviva Premiership leaders Wasps have enjoyed an impressive campaign, with England centre Daly scoring four tries for his club side and also bagging a memorable winner against Wales in the Six Nations.

Gopperth tops the league's scoring charts after accruing 256 points, meanwhile, and Wade leads the way in terms of tries thanks to 16 in 20 outings.

Saracens playmaker Farrell is another who has performed well for club and country, being rewarded with his second nomination in two years, while France international Picamoles has registered a league-high 40 offloads.

All Aviva Premiership players are eligible to vote, with the winner to be announced in London next Wednesday.