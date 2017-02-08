General view of St Mary's

Southampton striker Charlie Austin is reportedly under police investigation after injuring a cyclist in a road accident.
Southampton striker Charlie Austin has reportedly been under investigation by police after being involved in a road accident.

The 27-year-old is alleged to have hit a male cyclist after setting off from traffic lights at a junction in Southampton city centre last October.

The former Queens Park Rangers forward attended to the cyclist at the time and has since been checking on the man's progress in hospital, where he is gradually recovering from critical injuries.

According to The Mirror, Austin has not been arrested, but it can take months before action is taken with regards to road traffic accidents.

In a statement to police, Austin reportedly said: "In late October 2016, I was driving in the city centre of Southampton and had stopped at traffic lights at a junction.

"I moved forward when the lights turned green and it was at that point that a cyclist unexpectedly came across my path and a collision occurred.

"Following a police investigation of the accident, I provided a statement to the Hampshire Constabulary in early 2017 to give them my version of events."

A shoulder injury has kept Austin on the sidelines for the past four months.

