Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods has reportedly been arrested for drink-driving in Florida.

Police have confirmed that the 41-year-old American, who has been struggling with back problems over the last few years, was detained by authorities on Monday.

Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler has revealed that Woods was arrested at 3am, and according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff Office's online records, the golfer was put into a local jail before being released a few hours later, reports CNN.

According to BBC Sport, it is believed that Woods had an unlawful blood alcohol level in his system at the time of his arrest.

Woods, who has 14 major honour to his name, has not played competitive since withdrawing out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February.