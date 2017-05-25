Tiger Woods gives fans a positive prognosis on his recovery from a back injury, saying that he "hasn't felt this good in years" after having a fourth operation.

The 14-time Major champion, 41, came back after 15 months out injured in December, but has not played since a recurrence of his back problems in February.

Woods had to abandon plans to compete at Augusta in April - on the 20th anniversary of his first Masters win - but he insists that he definitely wants to play professional golf again.

"It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven't felt this good in years," Woods wrote on his website.

"The long-term prognosis is positive. My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. I'm walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day.

"There's no hurry. But I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."

Woods's first return to competitive action came in December at the Hero World Challenge - an 18-man tournament in the Bahamas - and he finished 15th at the PGA Tour event.