Tiger Woods provides an update on his latest operation, which is expected to see him miss a further six months of action while he recovers.

Tiger Woods has insisted that he is "optimistic" of putting his injury troubles to one side after undergoing further surgery on his back.

The 41-year-old has not played tournament golf since the Dubai Desert Classic in February, being forced to miss The Masters as a result of his latest woes.

Woods went under the knife for a fourth time to rectify an issue with a disc in his back, which will see him out of action for around six more months, but he is hopeful of returning to a competitive level.

"The surgery went well, and I'm optimistic this will relieve my back spasms and pain," the 14-time majors winner said in a statement. "When healed, I look forward to getting back to a normal life, playing with my kids, competing in professional golf and living without the pain I have been battling so long."

Woods admitted earlier this year that he will likely "never feel great again" due to the number of injuries suffered during his illustrious career.