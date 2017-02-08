Tiger Woods has claimed that he will "never feel great" again because of the number of injuries suffered during his career.
The 14-time major winner, 41, pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic before the second round this month because of a back spasm.
Woods's first return to competitive action after a 15-month lay-off came in December at the Hero World Challenge - an 18-man tournament in the Bahamas - and he finished 15th at the PGA Tour event.
"There were a lot of times I didn't think I was going to make it back. It was tough, it was more than brutal," Woods told Dubai magazine Vision.
"There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.
"I feel good, not great. I don't think I will ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations. I'm always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I'm fine with that."
Woods has not won a tournament since 2013, while his title drought in major championships dates back to 2008.