Tiger Woods: 'I will never feel great again due to injuries'

Tiger Woods of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the start of the 96th US PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on August 6, 2014
© Getty Images
Golf legend Tiger Woods believes that he will "never feel great" again because of the number of injuries suffered during his career.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Tiger Woods has claimed that he will "never feel great" again because of the number of injuries suffered during his career.

The 14-time major winner, 41, pulled out of the Dubai Desert Classic before the second round this month because of a back spasm.

Woods's first return to competitive action after a 15-month lay-off came in December at the Hero World Challenge - an 18-man tournament in the Bahamas - and he finished 15th at the PGA Tour event.

"There were a lot of times I didn't think I was going to make it back. It was tough, it was more than brutal," Woods told Dubai magazine Vision.

"There have been plenty of times when I thought I would never play the game again at the elite level. There were times I needed help just to get out of bed.

"I feel good, not great. I don't think I will ever feel great because it's three back surgeries, four knee operations. I'm always going to be a little bit sore. As long as I can function, I'm fine with that."

Woods has not won a tournament since 2013, while his title drought in major championships dates back to 2008.

