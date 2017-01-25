Petra Kvitova attack part of blackmail plot

Police say that two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was attacked in December as part of a blackmail plot.
Petra Kvitova was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic as part of a blackmail plot, according to Police.

Last month, Kvitova suffered severe injuries to her hand during the attack as she attempted to fend off an intruder, and the incident has left the two-time Wimbledon champion on the sidelines for at least six months.

Few details have been released since the attempted burglary but according to local media, official police spokesman Frantisek Korinek has revealed that they believe the incident to involve blackmail.

Kvitova faces a fight to save her playing career, but she updated supporters on the condition earlier this month, saying that stiches had been removed from her hand and that her rehabilitation was currently going according to plan.

The 26-year-old is ranked at 11 in the WTA standings.

