Petra Kvitova to leave hospital on Friday following hand surgery

Petra Kvitova returns the ball to Hsieh Su-Wei at the French Open in Paris on May 25, 2016
© AFP
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will be released from hospital on Friday after a knife attack left her needing surgery on her left hand.
Petra Kvitova is due to leave hospital on Friday following surgery on a hand injury sustained in a knife attack.

The two-time Wimbledon champion will miss at least six months of tennis after Tuesday's assault by an intruder at her home in Prostejov, which injured her racket-holding left hand.

Kvitova, the world number 11, faces a lengthy rehabilitation process but received positive news from her surgeon on Wednesday, who announced that she had a chance of resuming playing after the operation went without complications.

The 26-year-old said that she was "shaken but fortunate to be alive" after the attack and underwent surgery lasting nearly four hours.

In addition, she will be discharged from hospital to spend the Christmas period recuperating with her family, and will speak publicly for the first time since the attack on Friday, at a press conference in Prague.

Kvitova's attacker is still at large and Czech police have asked the public for help.

Petra Kvitova in action against Daria Gavrilova during day three of the 2016 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 20, 2016
