Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy reveals that he is backing Jamie O'Hara to win Celebrity Big Brother.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has revealed that he has been enjoying watching former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara's stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

O'Hara has been without a club since his contract with League One side Gillingham was terminated in September after just six weeks, and earlier this month he opted to enter the Channel 5 reality show.

During his time on the series, O'Hara has become involved in a romance with Paul Gascoigne's former stepdaughter Bianca Gascoigne and has most notably had a row with Kim Woodburn, which saw the How Clean Is Your House? star brand him "an adulterer" and "a chicken-livered bugger", as well as informing him: "I wouldn't shit on you if you were on fire."

"I was buzzing when he was kicking off at Kim," Vardy told the Daily Star. "She was bullying the other girls so someone needed to say something. She's a fruit bat."

Vardy went on to back O'Hara to find a new club when he leaves the show, adding: "He probably still wants to play football so he'll probably have offers when he comes out."

O'Hara is currently the rank outsider to win the show, behind the likes of Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan, The Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham and X Factor twins Jedward.