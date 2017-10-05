Tube strike action has been announced for October 5, which is the day that England are scheduled to take on Slovenia in a qualifying fixture at Wembley Stadium.

Supporters could face a night of travel hell next month as Tube drivers have announced strike action for October 5 - the day that England face Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

According to The Mirror, the whole underground network may be effected as staff members take action in their push for a four-day working week.

The Three Lions' meeting with Slovenia is scheduled to take place at 7.45pm in what is their final home game of the current qualifying campaign.

Up to 90,000 spectators could make their way to Wembley for the match, with England needing two points from their final two Group F games to seal automatic progression for next year's World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men round off their campaign with a trip to face Lithuania in Vilnius three days later.