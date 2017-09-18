Everton's former England international striker Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to charge of drink-driving at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

The ex-England captain was arrested in Cheshire in the early hours of September 1 when caught driving while three times over the legal limit.

Rooney appeared in court on Monday morning to answer the charge, less than 24 hours after playing 82 minutes of the Toffees' eventual 4-0 defeat to former club Manchester United at Old Trafford.

It emerged last week that the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer decided against taking sympathetic leave ahead of his court case, reportedly against the advice of wife Coleen Rooney.

Since his arrest, Rooney's personal life has come into focus but Everton have held off punishing the striker until his court case ended.