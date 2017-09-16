Jack Butland claims that Stoke City fans would not begrudge him if he left the Bet365 Stadium in search of Champions League football.

However, the goalkeeper insists that playing for the Potters should not be an obstacle in his aim to become England's first-choice custodian.

Current Three Lions No 1 Joe Hart has endured a tricky start to his season at West Ham United, potentially leaving Gareth Southgate with food for thought regarding who he should take to the World Cup in Russia.

Butland told Sky Sports News: "I've always said and I've never hidden the fact that I want to play at the top, be England's No 1 and win trophies. While I'm at Stoke, I'll always try to do that.

"But me and the fans, they know I have targets and ambitions, and they'd be happy for me if that [playing in the Champions League] happened. It's good that I've got that sort of relationship with them and the club.

"It can only enhance you as a player, your IQ and understanding of the game against teams who play different ways, different styles and in the Champions League to get you ready for World Cups, there are only things you can gain from that.

"If I keep knocking on the [England] door, you shouldn't discriminate against a club. I'm at Stoke, I'm enjoying it, it's not my fault and I shouldn't be discriminated against just because who I play for."

Butland did not play at Euro 2016 due to a fracture ankle sustained in a friendly match for England in March of that year.