Football Association responds to FIFA over Dele Alli middle-finger gesture

Dele Alli in action during England's World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia on September 4, 2017
The Football Association responds to FIFA over Dele Alli's middle-finger gesture in England colours, reportedly including previously unseen video evidence of the incident.
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 12:48 UK

The Football Association has reportedly sent a video to FIFA in a bid to prove that Dele Alli's middle-finger gesture was not aimed at an official or opponent.

Television pictures showed the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder making the gesture during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia in World Cup qualifying last week.

The incident occurred in the 77th minute after Alli was body-checked by Fenerbahce defender Martin Skrtel, and referee Clement Turpin waved play on.

World football's governing body has opened proceedings against the 21-year-old, who has argued that his gesture was aimed at Three Lions teammate Kyle Walker as a joke.

An FA spokesperson said the organisation had responded to FIFA on Wednesday and added: "We understand the case will be reviewed by the disciplinary committee before the end of the month."

According to Press Association Sport, the FA's submission included a plea in mitigation and video evidence showing that the middle-finger gesture was aimed at Walker rather than the officials or any Slovakia player.

It is also understood that the FA has asked FIFA to confirm the decision will be made before the World Cup qualifier at home to Slovenia on October 5.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Alli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on ahead of his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
