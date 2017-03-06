Atletico Madrid reveal that they are in talks to buy shares in a Mexican club, believed to be Atletico San Luis.

The Spanish giants already have investments in Indian club Atletico de Kolkata and French side RC Lens, but are believed to be keen on expanding their investments in 'sister clubs' as they continue to grow throughout the world.

According to AS, Atletico want to purchase 50% of Mexican side Atletico San Luis and are confident that an agreement will soon be reached.

"The board approved the constitution of a sister company, 100% owned by the club, in which will be concentrated all the activities in foreign entities," read a statement from Atletico.

"Currently the club is the title-owner in these participations in the Indian club Atletico de Kolkata and the French club RC Lens, and is currently involved in talks over taking a share in a Mexican club.

"All these activities, along with other foreign entities which the club might acquire, will be included in this new sister company, that way simplifying and unifying their management. In both cases the board voted with 3.555.237 in favour, which meant a backing of 99.77% of the votes cast."

Founded in 2013, Atletico San Luis compete in the second professional level of Mexican football.