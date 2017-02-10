Austria's Bernd Wiesberger records a second-round score of 63 to open up a one-shot lead at the Maybank Championship.

Bernd Wiesberger has moved to the top of the leaderboard at the Maybank Championship after recording a second-round score of 63.

The world number 38 hit a remarkable 11 birdies to establish a one-shot lead over Danny Willett, who registered a 67 to back up his opening-round 66.

American David Lipsky and France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera are in a share of third position, while James Morrison, Alexander Levy and Matteo Manassero all feature in the top 10.

England's Robert Rock is in a share of 14th position, as is first-round leader Marc Warren who shot a 75 on Friday.

Lee Westwood holds a spot in the top 20 after recording a score of 66 after the disappointment of ending Thursday's play with a 73.