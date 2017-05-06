Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari among leaders at Wells Fargo Championship

Ireland's Seamus Power and Italy's Francesco Molinari are among the leaders at the halfway stage of the Wells Fargo Championship.
Seamus Power and Francesco Molinari have reached the halfway stage of the Wells Fargo Championship with a share of the lead.

Italy's Molinari still has seven holes to play due to wet weather delaying the start of round two, but Irishman Power joined Billy Hurley III in reaching the clubhouse at the top of the leaderboard.

American John Peterson joins the trio in top spot, but he must return early on Saturday to play his remaining six holes.

Spanish pair Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello are among seven players just one shot adrift of the lead, while Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is three behind in 23rd position.

However, world number one Dustin Johnson - making his first appearance since suffering a back injury in the hours leading up to The Masters - is down in 46th place with five holes of his second round left.

