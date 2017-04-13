Dustin Johnson to make return at Wells Fargo next month

Dustin Johnson hits his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Memorial Tournament on June 2, 2016
Dustin Johnson will be at Eagle Point Golf Club in early May for the Wells Fargo Championship, marking a month on from missing The Masters with a back injury.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 18:58 UK

World number one Dustin Johnson is to make a swift return from the back injury that ruled him out of The Masters by competing at next month's Wells Fargo Championship.

The 32-year-old missed out on last week's Masters after falling down the stairs in his rental home the day before the tournament, which he was among the favourites to win, got up and running.

Johnson, who won three tournaments on the bounce prior to picking up the untimely injury, announced at the time that he was planning to take around three weeks off to recuperate.

It has now been revealed that the American will be at Eagle Point Golf Club next month, as he looks to put his Masters disappointment to one side.

Sergio Garcia went on to win the major, edging out Justin Rose in a playoff at Augusta.

Sergio Garcia lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Honda Classic on February 25, 2016
